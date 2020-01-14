Download

Send

Messages

Not Metadata.

Android
iPhone
Desktop

Send

Messages

Not Metadata.

Android
iPhone
Desktop

What is Session?

Session is an end-to-end encrypted
messenger that removes sensitive
metadata collection, and is designed
for people who want privacy and freedom
from any forms of surveillance.
Session is an end-to-end encrypted messenger that removes sensitive metadata collection, and is designed
for people who want privacy
and freedom from any forms of
surveillance.

Benefits

No Phone Numbers

No identification is required to create
a Session account.

Open Source

Session’s code has nothing to hide. Anyone can
view, audit and contribute.

No Data Breaches

Session doesn’t collect data,
so there’s nothing to leak.

Sync Across Devices

One account, many devices.
Session works wherever you go.

No Footprints

Send messages through our onion
routing network and leave no trace.

Censorship Resistant

With no central point of failure,
its harder to shut Session down.

No Phone Numbers

No identification is required to create
a Session account.

Open Source

Session’s code has nothing to hide. Anyone can
view, audit and contribute.

No Footprints

Send messages through our onion
routing network and leave no trace.

No Data Breaches

Session doesn’t collect data,
so there’s nothing to leak.

Sync Across Devices

One account, many devices.
Session works wherever you go.

Censorship Resistant

With no central point of failure,
its harder to shut Session down.

No Phone Numbers

No Data Breaches

No Footprints

Open Source

Sync Across Devices

Censorship Resistant

Features

Group Chats

Talk to your friends or talk to the world. You decide. Group chats let you talk to up to 10 friends at once. Got a bigger crowd? Use a channel — connect with as many people as you want.

Voice Messages

Sometimes, a text just isn’t enough. Send something a little more personal — it’s okay, you’re still private. Session lets you send voice messages, so nothing gets lost in translation.

Attachments

Don’t leak those docs. Send all your files, images, and attachments through a network that takes your privacy seriously.

Group Chats

Talk to your friends or talk to the world. You decide. Group chats let you talk to up to 10 friends at once. Got a bigger crowd? Use a channel — connect with as many people as you want.

Voice Messages

Sometimes, a text just isn’t enough. Send something a little more personal — it’s okay, you’re still private. Session lets you send voice messages, so nothing gets lost in translation.

Attachments

Don’t leak those docs. Send all your files, images, and attachments through a network that takes your privacy seriously.

Friends don’t let friends use compromised messengers.

Sign up to the mailing list and start taking action!

ABOUT

Whitepaper
Privacy Policy
Legal
Blog
Faq

COMPANY

Loki Foundation
Loki Network
Lokinet
Contact Us

SOCIALS

Session is an end-to-end encrypted messenger that removes sensitive metadata collection, and is designed for people who want privacy and freedom from any forms of surveillance.

Friends don’t let friends use compromised messengers.

Sign up to the mailing list and start taking action!

ABOUT

Whitepaper
Privacy Policy
Legal
Blog
Faq

COMPANY

Loki Foundation
Loki Network
Lokinet
Contact Us

SOCIALS

Session is an end-to-end encrypted messenger that removes sensitive metadata collection, and is designed for people who want privacy and freedom from any forms of surveillance.