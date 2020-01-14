WHITEPAPER
What is Session?
Session is an
end-to-end
encrypted
messenger that removes
sensitive
metadata collection,
and is designed
for people who want privacy and freedom
from
any forms of
surveillance.
Benefits
No Phone Numbers
No identification is required to create
a Session account.
Open Source
Session’s code has nothing to hide. Anyone can
view, audit and contribute.
No Data Breaches
Session doesn’t collect data,
so there’s nothing to leak.
Sync Across Devices
One account, many devices.
Session works wherever you go.
No Footprints
Send messages through our onion
routing network and leave no trace.
Censorship Resistant
With no central point of failure,
its harder to shut Session down.
Features
Group Chats
Talk to your friends or talk to the world. You decide. Group chats let you talk to up to 10 friends at once. Got a bigger crowd? Use a channel — connect with as many people as you want.
Voice Messages
Sometimes, a text just isn’t enough. Send something a little more personal — it’s okay, you’re still private. Session lets you send voice messages, so nothing gets lost in translation.
Attachments
Don’t leak those docs. Send all your files, images, and attachments through a network that takes your privacy seriously.
